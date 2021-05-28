Donte DiVincenzo out for rest of playoffs with foot injury

The Milwaukee Bucks have a 3-0 series lead over the Miami Heat and are on the verge of advancing to the second round of the playoffs, but they got some very unfortunate news regarding Donte DiVincenzo’s injury on Friday.

DiVincenzo left Thursday’s game after injuring his left foot, and he will not return this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that DiVincenzo has serious tendon damage and will miss the remainder of the playoffs.

The Bucks are clear-cut NBA title contenders, but losing DiVincenzo will hurt their chances. The former Villanova star played 27.5 minutes per game as a starting guard for the team during the regular season. He averaged career highs across the board with 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Milwaukee should easily advance past Miami, but their depth will be tested going forward.