Doris Burke clowns her ex-husband during broadcast

Doris Burke brought the heat during Monday’s contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Burke was calling ESPN’s broadcast of the game when she disagreed with her broadcast partner Mark Jones about whether or not a foul should have been called on a Lonzo Ball drive to the basket. Burke quipped, “I do like being right. Ask my ex-husband.” Take a listen.

“I do like being right. Ask my ex husband.” GO OFF DORIS pic.twitter.com/2DB4pDcXvs — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) August 3, 2020

After spending many years as a sideline reporter, the 54-year-old Burke was the first woman to become a full-time analyst for national NBA games. This is now her third season in the booth for ESPN.

Burke is also a huge fan favorite, and with funny moments like this becoming a regular occurrence for her, it is very easy to see why.