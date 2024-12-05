Doc Rivers has an explanation for Bucks’ loss

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday night, and head coach Doc Rivers thinks he knows why.

The Bucks had been the hottest team in the NBA prior to their 119-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company jumped out to a hot start and had chances to make a run in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks made too many shots down the stretch.

After the game, Rivers told reporters that his team looked “dead-legged.”

“I thought we were dead-legged most of the game. We didn’t think well, which is a direct sign of fatigue,” Rivers said. “Didn’t execute very well. Our passes were really late.”

The Bucks fell to 11-10 with the loss. They earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference bracket of the NBA Cup with their strong play leading up to Wednesday, so they may have been a bit burned out against the Hawks. The quarterfinals of the NBA Cup begin next Tuesday, when the Bucks will host the Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee got off to a very slow start this season, but the seven-game win streak was a big step in the right direction. They are still waiting on Khris Middleton’s return, and Rivers said he hopes to have the veteran back in the near future.