Drake sent interesting gift to Raptors players in bubble

Drake may not physically be able to be with the Toronto Raptors as they defend their NBA title, but he is still finding a way to make his presence felt.

The Canadian rapper, who is perhaps the team’s most famous fan, sent some interesting gifts to them in the Orlando bubble. Multiple Raptors players, including Pascal Siakam, Stanley Johnson, Terence Davis, and Chris Boucher posted pictures to their Instagram Stories this week of customized candles that they had received courtesy of Drake and his record label OVO.

drake & ovo sent room candles to each of the @raptors 🕯🕯 @drake pic.twitter.com/CYzkTNepYM — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 20, 2020

Drake, who also has an official role as the team’s global ambassador, has long been a fixture in the front row of Raptors games. During last season’s championship run, he went viral for a number of funny in-game antics.

While this year’s postseason will obviously look a lot different, rest assured that the Raptors will still be able to feel Drake’s presence in their hotel rooms when they put on “Take Care” and take a whiff of their scented candles.