Draymond Green calls out Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins for flopping during skrimish

Draymond Green thinks that Taylor Jenkins pulled a Mat Ishbia on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors star Green was involved in a light skirmish during Wednesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green and Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama got physical with one another after a made basket in the second quarter. As the two teams headed to a timeout shortly thereafter, Green started exchanging words with Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. Players and coaches from both teams then got mixed up in the scrum, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, who had his back turned talking to a referee, was knocked to the ground.

Here is the video of the full sequence.

DRAYMOND GETS INTO IT WITH MEMPHIS AS GRIZZLIES HEAD COACH TAYLOR JENKIS FALLS DOWN 😱 🎥: @NBCSWarriors

pic.twitter.com/eQyG0A6ePg — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 21, 2024

Green and Bane were handed double technical fouls for the incident. The Warriors went on to win by a 137-116 blowout final score.

During an episode of his self-titled podcast for The Volume on Thursday, Green called out Jenkins for a supposed acting job.

“Taylor Jenkins took a dive,” said Green. “Taylor Jenkins milked it, and I could not believe that he milked it like that. He’s laying on the court milking it, and their trainer comes up to him … The trainer asked Taylor Jenkins, like, “You OK?’ He’s like, “[strained whisper] I’m OK. I’m OK.’ Trying to milk it! And that to me is absolutely insane.”

Jenkins, 39, has served as the head coach of the Grizzlies for the last five seasons. For much of that time, the Grizzlies have had a long-running feud with the Warriors, including some notable incidents involving Green. While the rivalry has cooled a bit this season now that the Grizzlies are far out of playoff contention and the Warriors are just a play-in team, Wednesday’s incident proved that there is still some bad blood there.