Dillon Brooks takes shot at Draymond Green over fight with teammate

The ongoing war of words between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks is heating up.

Brooks and Green came nose-to-nose during the second quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 131-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Brooks was asked after the game if there was a specific message he delivered to Green. He said he told the Warriors star to keep up with his “cute” podcast.”

“Keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court,” Brooks said. “It’s cute. It’s fun for him.”

Brooks was not done there. He spoke about Green again in the locker room. He was asked if some of the recent comments Green made angered him, and Brooks had a blunt response.

“No, because I know I’m a better player than him,” Brooks said. “I can do the same stuff he does. That’s easy. That’s just showing up to work. … He was trying to pit my teammates against me. That’s a low blow. These are my guys. We grew it all together. I ain’t out there getting in physical altercations with my teammates. I sit there and talk to them, not break them down but build them up.”

That was an obvious reference to when Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice back in October.

You can hear more from Brooks below:

Dillon Brooks on Draymond: "I know I'm a better player than him. I can do the same stuff he does. That's easy." pic.twitter.com/SREI2bCzxH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 10, 2023

Brooks was critical of Green in an interview that was published earlier this month. The Grizzlies forward said he does not like the Warriors and singled Green out for being an average player. Green took the high road at first, but he later responded by bashing Brooks and saying Brooks’ teammates don’t like him.

There is a lot of bad blood between the Warriors and Grizzlies after what happened in the second round of the playoffs last year. Brooks was at the center of the drama when he committed a flagrant 2 foul that resulted in Gary Payton II breaking his elbow (video here). The Warriors were then accused of retaliating with a dirty play of their own.

Brooks and Green have proudly positioned themselves at the center of the growing rivalry.