Draymond Green has big prediction for how Chris Paul will help Warriors

Now that Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors, he can look forward to playing with new addition Chris Paul.

Green is bullish about what Paul will bring to the Warriors, particularly in terms of what the point guard can do to unlock other players. In an appearance on Paul George’s “Podcast P,” Green predicted that Paul’s arrival would mean great things for Jonathan Kuminga.

"Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth." More from the Draymond episode PREMIERING NOW: https://t.co/KeaQkyp5aI@PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/nqh1zP3Xne — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) July 3, 2023

“Our team last year didn’t have a variety of ways that we could score, and I think CP adds another thing to the menu,” Green said. “But I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks, and I actually look forward to learning this from him. I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP came to Phoenix. No disrespect to Ayton, but moreso a nod to CP. What he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking Kuminga is huge.”

The Warriors made Kuminga the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, though he has held a fairly limited role for the team in his first two seasons. There had even been talk in the offseason that he might be a trade candidate, though that may be less likely now.

Paul is more of a true point guard than Stephen Curry is, and Green is obviously looking forward to this dynamic. He clearly wants to see a step forward from Kuminga, too.