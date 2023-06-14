Report: Warriors willing to move 1 notable young player

After dumping James Wiseman in a trade last February, the Golden State Warriors may be throwing in the towel on another recent lottery pick too.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on Wednesday that the Warriors are “exploring” the possibility of trading away 20-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga in exchange for a high draft pick. As it stands right now, Golden State owns the No. 19 overall selection (their only pick in this year’s draft).

The 6-foot-8 Kuminga was the Warriors’ No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft. As a strong defender and leaper with averages of 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds a game heading into his third career season, Kuminga clearly belongs in the league. But he could use a change of scenery after falling out of the rotation in each of Golden State’s last two playoff runs. Some unsavory claims have also emerged about Kuminga’s attitude and discipline with the Warriors.

Golden State is at a crossroads right now after falling in the second round of the playoffs and seeing longtime GM Bob Myers subsequently resign from his post. A trade of Kuminga might not be the only change that is still to come for them.