Saturday, April 24, 2021

Draymond Green has funny quote about his son rebounding for Steph Curry

April 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Draymond Green is, in many ways, one of the most intelligent players in the NBA. His son is clearly taking after him in that regard.

Green revealed that his son, Draymond Jr., likes rebounding for Stephen Curry when visiting Golden State’s practice facility. Green joked that he hardly blamed his son for that choice, since rebounding for Curry is pretty easy.

“When he comes to the gym with me, he wants to go rebound for Steph,” Green said. “I understand. You don’t gotta do that much work rebounding for Steph as you gotta do rebounding for me, so I get it. I always tell him, ‘You a smart kid, man.’

“I asked him the other day — somebody was shooting. I’m like, ‘You wanna go help?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I wanna go help Steph!’ I’m like, ‘A’ight, go ahead, then, you a smart kid, man.’ You know you don’t wanna run or something, so you’re just gonna stand under the rim and the ball coming out the rim when Steph shoot. Real smart kid, I like that.”

Rebounding for Curry has been even easier of late. Maybe Little Dray is a good luck charm, because something is certainly working for Curry these days.

