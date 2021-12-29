Draymond Green has surprising pick for best trash-talker in NBA

Draymond Green knows trash talk like Beethoven knew music. That is why Green’s pick for the best trash-talker in the NBA today may surprise you.

In an episode this week of his podcast for “The Volume,” the Golden State Warriors star Green said that he thinks Kevin Durant talks the best trash in the league (besides himself, of course).

“I think you started to realize it now with the more he talks on Twitter or the more he’s caught saying stuff to stands: KD,” said Green. “I’ve always told people that KD is one of the biggest trash-talkers to me since I came into the league. And it would be disrespectful stuff like, ‘Ay, who is this?’ KD would turn the dude around, like trying to look at the back of his jersey, like to see his name on the back.

“K would say stuff to people and you’re like, “Yo, you Kevin Durant. There’s not really much I can say back,'” Green added. “And KD got these one-liners like, ‘Oh, he drunk at the bar!’ Like K will hit someone with a cross. ‘Ay, he drunk at the bar!’ And so I think if I’m not going with myself, I would have to say KD for sure.”

Green played with Durant in Golden State for three years, so he witnessed Durant’s trash talk as both an opponent and as a teammate. The two also butted heads many times, so Green really got the full-on KD experience.

Durant is not the first player that you would think of when considering the NBA’s elite trash-talkers. But he has definitely had some memorable jawing sessions with opponents before, including playoff battles with players like Patrick Beverley and PJ Tucker. Just don’t make fun of Durant on Twitter because he probably won’t like that.

Photo: Feb 20, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands on the court before the game against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports