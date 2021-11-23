 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant gets profane after being mocked on Twitter

November 23, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Kevin Durant in Nets practice gear

Kevin Durant has a reputation for firing back at Twitter trolls, and the Brooklyn Nets star was back at it on Monday night. This time, however, the haters weren’t coming at him about joining a superteam or his career accomplishments. They took aim at Durant’s skin care routine.

Durant got the meme treatment after a photo went viral that showed his skin looking quite dry.

The memes about Durant’s ashy legs were ruthless.

It appears Durant took note of the cyberbullying. He sent a pretty funny tweet that was almost certainly a response to the harassment.

“I’m bouta pull my ‘y’all broke’ card in a second. F– y’all,” Durant wrote (tweet edited by LBS for profanity).

In Durant’s defense, he may have been playing along. We know there have been times in the past when he was legitimately angry with Twitter trolls, but we doubt this was one of them. While Durant may have thin (and dry) skin, it would be surprising if a viral photo of his leg offended him that much.

Photo: May 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up before game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

