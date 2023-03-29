Draymond Green tries to kick Herb Jones after getting tangled

Draymond Green tried to kick Herb Jones off of him after the two got tangled during the second quarter of Tuesday night’s 120-109 win by the Golden State Warriors over the New Orleans Pelicans.

To start with, Green had fouled Brandon Ingram hard with 3:44 left in the second quarter. Green was called for a flagrant 1 foul on the play. The players were called for double-technical fouls.

Draymond and Ingram had to be separated after hard foul 😳 pic.twitter.com/LXpaj8hQSL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2023

Then on the next sequence, Green was going hard to the basket and mowed over Herb Jones. The two ended up on the floor, and Green tried to kick Jones afterwards.

What is Draymond doing lmaooo pic.twitter.com/GBqz7LTRRt — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) March 29, 2023

Green was called for a charge on the play and then got taken out of the game by the Warriors.

The best part was Green was trying to talk trash to Jones, who had to tell Green the Warriors were yanking him from the game.

Draymond Green tentou provocar Herb Jones… até este o avisar que estava a ser substituído 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oIoDzKwLxB — B24 Dunk (@B24Dunk) March 29, 2023

That was just too sweet.

Jones had 13 points in the game, while Green had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 12 assists.