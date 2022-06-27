 Skip to main content
Draymond Green reacts to Kyrie Irving Lakers rumors

June 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
Draymond Green does have his eye on the rumors linking the Los Angeles Lakers to a potential Kyrie Irving trade.

In an interview with Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg, Green expressed skepticism that Irving would actually turn down $30 million to leave Brooklyn. If Irving did go to the Lakers, Green sees them as contenders, but “they won’t beat us.”

This is actually a classic Green quote. He offers a fairly level-headed analysis of the situation, but concludes by affirming that it doesn’t actually matter and the Warriors would win anyway.

Green’s skepticism about Irving’s future is warranted, but there are some indications that he could legitimately leave the Nets. Whether the Lakers are a probable destination, even in that situation, is even less clear.

