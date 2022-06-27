Draymond Green reacts to Kyrie Irving Lakers rumors

Draymond Green does have his eye on the rumors linking the Los Angeles Lakers to a potential Kyrie Irving trade.

In an interview with Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg, Green expressed skepticism that Irving would actually turn down $30 million to leave Brooklyn. If Irving did go to the Lakers, Green sees them as contenders, but “they won’t beat us.”

Sharing a few Draymond outtakes that didn't make the story… He doesn't think Kyrie Irving will pass up the $30 million to leave the Nets, especially with a big Nike deal set to expire. But if he did… pic.twitter.com/kqldj1eRC7 — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) June 26, 2022

This is actually a classic Green quote. He offers a fairly level-headed analysis of the situation, but concludes by affirming that it doesn’t actually matter and the Warriors would win anyway.

Green’s skepticism about Irving’s future is warranted, but there are some indications that he could legitimately leave the Nets. Whether the Lakers are a probable destination, even in that situation, is even less clear.