Draymond Green offers prediction after Warriors make Finals

After making the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years, Draymond Green is putting on his soothsayer outfit once again.

The Golden State Warriors star Green appeared on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” after his team clinched the Western Conference title with a Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. When pressed by Shaquille O’Neal about who Golden State’s opponent would be in the Finals, Green predicted that it would be the Boston Celtics.

"We're gonna play Boston" 👀 Dray thinks the Warriors will face the Celtics in the Finals

The Celtics currently hold a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat. In fairness, the Celtics have looked like the better team to this point and will be hosting Game 6 in Boston on Friday. Still, you can’t prematurely count out the Heat, who made the NBA Finals themselves just two seasons ago.

Regardless, the Warriors will get a full week of rest before the Finals officially start on June 2. Green also has a track record of getting his predictions right, having called a notable upset earlier in the playoffs.