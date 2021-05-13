Draymond Green scoffs at suggestion that Warriors are ‘We Believe 2.0’

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a playoff underdog position they have not been in for many years. But don’t tell Draymond Green that.

The former Defensive Player of the Year scoffed this week at the suggestion that the eighth-seeded Warriors this season are “We Believe 2.0.”

“We ain’t no ‘We Believe 2.0,’ he said, per Warriors reporter Drew Shiller. “We got f—ing Steph Curry on our team.”

It’s easy to recall the original “We Believe” Warriors, who famously pulled off the 8-over-1 upset of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 playoffs. But that was a collection of mid-tier players like Baron Davis, Al Harrington, and Stephen Jackson who played their roles well, leading to a very balanced scoring attack. It is definitely a different situation from having a superstar like Curry, a former MVP who is leading the NBA in scoring this year.

The “We Believe” team will always be near and dear to the Dubs franchise. But for his part, Green does not want to be compared to them.