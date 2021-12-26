 Skip to main content
Teammate shares which defender gives Steph Curry the most trouble

December 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry is one of the toughest players in the NBA to defend, and one can argue that sometimes he’s un-guardable. But one player may give the Golden State Warriors guard more trouble than anyone else.

It’s probably not someone you would think of.

Draymond Green believes that Dillon Brooks gives Curry a harder time than anyone else in the league.

Curry torched Brooks’ Grizzlies for 46 points in Thursday’s 113-104 win. But when matched up against Curry, Brooks does give the Warriors star some trouble.

That’s still not enough to keep Curry down.

Golden State reasserted itself with a big win on Christmas against the Suns. At 27-6, they have the best record in the NBA.

