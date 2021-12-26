Teammate shares which defender gives Steph Curry the most trouble

Steph Curry is one of the toughest players in the NBA to defend, and one can argue that sometimes he’s un-guardable. But one player may give the Golden State Warriors guard more trouble than anyone else.

It’s probably not someone you would think of.

Draymond Green believes that Dillon Brooks gives Curry a harder time than anyone else in the league.

Draymond Green when asked what Steph does against a guy who gives him trouble: "… Who gives him trouble?" "Dillon Brooks." "…I don't think anyone in the world can defend Steph." — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 24, 2021

Curry torched Brooks’ Grizzlies for 46 points in Thursday’s 113-104 win. But when matched up against Curry, Brooks does give the Warriors star some trouble.

Stephen Curry went actually guarded by Dillon Brooks 2018-19 Regular Season: 1-3 FG

2020-21 Regular Season: 4-13 FG | 1-5 3PT

2021 Play-in: 5-11 FG | 1-4 3PT

This season: 2-7 FG | 2-5 3PT You Curry meatriders are clowns, matchup stats exist for a reason, use those next time https://t.co/GGqWFXtNWd — Omo Mustard (@yungmustard23) December 25, 2021

That’s still not enough to keep Curry down.

Golden State reasserted itself with a big win on Christmas against the Suns. At 27-6, they have the best record in the NBA.

Photo: Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports