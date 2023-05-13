Draymond Green, Steph Curry had different reactions to losing

Draymond Green and Steph Curry were not happy about losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, but they had different reactions to the defeat that were captured on video.

ESPN’s cameras captured Green embracing his good friend LeBron James after the Golden State Warriors lost 122-101 in Game 6. After his embrace and conversation with James ended, Green was seen laughing and smiling. By contrast, Curry (and Klay Thompson behind him) had scowls on their faces.

Draymond and Steph have very different reactions to losing: pic.twitter.com/2jZPlFi5Hk — Team Vivalo (@TeamVivalo) May 13, 2023

Maybe James had just cracked a funny joke to Green to make the Warriors forward laugh.

Green spent nearly the entire fourth quarter on the bench, so maybe he had resigned himself to losing while his teammates were still fighting for the win. Still, the juxtaposition of the reactions between Green and Curry/Thompson did not look good on camera, even if we know Green is competitive and doesn’t want to lose.

Green has the ability to terminate his contract after the season and become a free agent. While he may exercise his opt-out clause, Green reportedly expects to remain with the Warriors.