Did Draymond Green take swipe at Kevin Durant after title win?

The Golden State Warriors’ latest NBA title may be their pettiest one yet.

After the Warriors clinched the 2022 championship with a win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, Draymond Green posted an interesting tweet. His tweet read, “Extremely high level of basketball was displayed.”

Extremely high level of basketball was displayed — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

It seemed like an obvious dig at ex-teammate Kevin Durant. During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which the Celtics won, Durant had written a very similar tweet. Durant tweeted, “High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen” in the middle of Boston storming back in the fourth quarter to erase a double-digit Warriors lead.

High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 3, 2022

Green and Durant were teammates in Golden State from 2016 to 2019, winning two championships together. But the two players had a very up-and-down relationship, which was cited as a catalyst for Durant’s eventual departure. In the years since then, Green and Durant have had other back-and-forths on social media, most recently last month over some comments that Green made on a podcast.

The Warriors have to feel especially validated now that they were able to win another title within three seasons of Durant leaving (on top of also winning one before Durant arrived). Durant has not been the only prominent target of Golden State’s post-victory revenge tour either.