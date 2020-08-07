Draymond Green likely facing tampering fine for Devin Booker comments

Draymond Green is likely facing a fine for tampering based on his comments about Devin Booker.

Green appeared in studio as a guest commentator on TNT Friday. When talking about the young Phoenix Suns star, he said something that could clearly be construed as tampering.

Draymond Green talking Devin Booker on @NBAonTNT: "Get my man out of Phoenix. It's not good for him, it's not good for his career. I need my man to go somewhere he can play great basketball all the time, and win."

Ernie Johnson: "Are you tampering?'

Draymond: "Maybe" pic.twitter.com/vTUn4pK3iq — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 7, 2020

“Get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him, it’s not good for his career. I need my man to go somewhere he can play great basketball all the time, and win,” Green said.

He was even asked if he was tampering and acknowledged that might be the case. Players and executives are not allowed to speak about players who are under contract with other teams.

Booker, 23, has been with the Suns since being drafted No. 13 overall by them in 2015. He is an explosive scorer and has averaged 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. His Suns have had a nice showing in Orlando, going 4-0 since the NBA restart. Booker has expressed some issues with the Suns’ chemistry in the past, but that did not stop him from signing a massive $158 million extension with them two years ago.