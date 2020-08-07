 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 7, 2020

Draymond Green likely facing tampering fine for Devin Booker comments

August 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Draymond Green

Draymond Green is likely facing a fine for tampering based on his comments about Devin Booker.

Green appeared in studio as a guest commentator on TNT Friday. When talking about the young Phoenix Suns star, he said something that could clearly be construed as tampering.

“Get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him, it’s not good for his career. I need my man to go somewhere he can play great basketball all the time, and win,” Green said.

He was even asked if he was tampering and acknowledged that might be the case. Players and executives are not allowed to speak about players who are under contract with other teams.

Booker, 23, has been with the Suns since being drafted No. 13 overall by them in 2015. He is an explosive scorer and has averaged 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. His Suns have had a nice showing in Orlando, going 4-0 since the NBA restart. Booker has expressed some issues with the Suns’ chemistry in the past, but that did not stop him from signing a massive $158 million extension with them two years ago.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus