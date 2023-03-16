Draymond Green gets bad news about technical foul

Draymond Green thought he was going to be able to avoid a suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season on Wednesday night, but the Golden State Warriors forward was told otherwise on Thursday.

The NBA announced that Green would be suspended for one game after picking up his 16th technical of the year, a mark that triggers an automatic suspension. Green will serve the suspension on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/U4IIHAIN3F — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 16, 2023

The news will not come to a surprise to anyone except perhaps Green himself. The forward had been very confident that one of his technicals would be rescinded, which would have kept him from being suspended, at least for the time being. That did not happen, and based on the video of the incident that led to the call, it is pretty easy to see why.

Green will now be suspended for one game for every two technical fouls he picks up going forward.