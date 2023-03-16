 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 16, 2023

Draymond Green gets bad news about technical foul

March 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Draymond Green on the court

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green thought he was going to be able to avoid a suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season on Wednesday night, but the Golden State Warriors forward was told otherwise on Thursday.

The NBA announced that Green would be suspended for one game after picking up his 16th technical of the year, a mark that triggers an automatic suspension. Green will serve the suspension on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The news will not come to a surprise to anyone except perhaps Green himself. The forward had been very confident that one of his technicals would be rescinded, which would have kept him from being suspended, at least for the time being. That did not happen, and based on the video of the incident that led to the call, it is pretty easy to see why.

Green will now be suspended for one game for every two technical fouls he picks up going forward.

Article Tags

Draymond Green
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus