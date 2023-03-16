Draymond Green responds to potential suspension for 16th technical foul

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Draymond Green is on the border of receiving an automatic suspension for technical fouls and trying to fight them.

Green was called for a technical foul during his Golden State Warriors’ 134-126 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Late in the second quarter, Green threw a ball at Russell Westbrook’s head following a Clippers basket.

Draymond Green throws the ball at Russell Westbrook's head & receives his 16th tech of the season

Green was called for a tech for his actions, giving him 16 technical fouls on the season.

Green remained in the game and scored 8 points with 8 rebounds and 5 assists in 35 minutes in the loss.

After the game, Green said he expected the technical foul call to be rescinded.

“I expect something to change. I got one tech this year because a ref yelled at me and I said, ‘if I yell at you, I’m gonna get a fine.’ I got a tech for it. I think something will change.”

Draymond Green was called for his 16th tech of the season on this play. If it's not rescinded he will be suspended for 1 game. Draymond: "I think something will change. If that's a tech then everything you say on the court is a tech."

pic.twitter.com/UzF8yNb891 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 16, 2023

If his technical foul call does not get rescinded, then Green will be suspended for Friday night’s game at Atlanta.

Golden State is 36-34 entering Thursday and in the No. 6 spot in the West. They could use Green in every game possible going forward.

Last year, Green was able to get a 16th technical foul call rescinded to avoid a suspension. In the 2016 NBA playoffs, Green was suspended for accumulating too many technical foul calls.