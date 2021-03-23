Draymond Green, Tony Allen beef over GOAT defender claim

Tony Allen was not a fan of Draymond Green puffing his chest out this week.

Speaking on the “Dubs Talk” podcast, the Golden State Warriors star Green controversially declared himself to be the greatest defender in NBA history.

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game,” said Green, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “One hundred percent. That’s my opinion.”

Allen, the retired former Memphis Grizzlies star, scoffed at the claim. He referred to Green’s comments as “big cap,” which is slang for a lie.

BIG !!! Who stamped you? Who you clamp!? In the words of Jay Z! “We don’t believe u, u need more people!” @money23green https://t.co/HxBtYXAGXg — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) March 23, 2021

Green promptly fired back at Allen, referring back to the 2014-15 season when “we used you against your team on the way to my first championship.” During that year, Golden State turned the tide of their second-round series against Allen’s Grizzlies by shifting center Andrew Bogut onto Allen defensively and daring Allen to shoot by sagging way off.

I was waiting on you to stamp me Big homie, but your stamp book started running low in 2015 when we used you against your team on the way to my 1ST championship. https://t.co/mDHfltdfZ0 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 23, 2021

Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time All-Defensive selection with tremendous basketball IQ and multi-positional versatility on the defensive end. Allen, meanwhile, was a six-time All-Defensive selection who is widely revered as one of the peskiest one-on-one defenders ever. But many probably believe that neither of them are the greatest of all-time.

Some people would select a dynamic rim protector such as Bill Russell or Hakeem Olajuwon as the greatest defender in NBA history. Others would prefer a hyena guard like Michael Jordan or Gary Payton. Still others might bestow the title upon a hulking Swiss Army knife such as Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, or Kevin Garnett.

No matter your pick though, the back-and-forth between Green and Allen was certainly an entertaining one. After all, the two sides have been taking shots at each other for several years now.