Draymond Green goes viral for fiery offseason speech

Draymond Green’s mouth usually gets him technical fouls, but now he is using it to inspire.

The Golden State Warriors star went viral this week for a passionate speech during one of Rico Hines’ renowned summer runs at UCLA. Addressing his fellow NBA players who were also participating in the run, Green spoke on the importance of knowing your role in the league. Green then chastised the guys who did not give their all in a two-minute drill at the end of the session.

"At the end of the day, motherf**kers gotta play a role in the NBA. It's 2 motherf**kers on the team that can do what the f**k they wanna do. And 13 other motherf**kers that gotta play a role." – Draymond Green 🗣🗣 (via @ricohinesbball, @Ballislife) pic.twitter.com/x2IeqSlxnN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 23, 2022

Green walked the walk during the run too, giving a good effort and hitting some quality shots.

Draymond out there knocking down shots like its NOTHIN at Rico Hines 🔥 @ricohinesbball @money23green pic.twitter.com/eosSbauX1W — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 22, 2022

The ten-year veteran Green may be the NBA’s ultimate role player. He has now won four total championships by focusing on defense, rebounding, and playmaking to help set the table for superstar teammates like Steph Curry and (when he was still in Golden State) Kevin Durant to do their thing.

Green is flipping the script when it comes to these offseason runs as well. The last time he was at UCLA, Green went viral for an embarrassing reason.