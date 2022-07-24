Video: Draymond Green was not recognized by security at UCLA

Despite Draymond Green now coming off his fourth NBA championship win, some people out there still have no idea who he is.

The Golden State Warriors star Green had a mishap with a security guard over the weekend while trying to get to a scheduled workout on the UCLA campus. The security guard did not recognize Green as Green tried to get past a barrier outside the Student Activity Center gym (where NBA stars often work out during the offseason). That led to a brief hold-up before Green (with a Warriors towel on his head) and bystanders managed to convince the security guard to let him through.

Here is the video (which was originally posted by @lavidadejose on TikTok).

Draymond Green (@Money23Green) was almost denied access to his own workout at UCLA by a clueless security guard 🤦🏽‍♂️ (via lavidadejose/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/C2ouQGk4M4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 23, 2022

From Magic Johnson’s legendary scrimmages in the 1980s to Rico Hines’ famed offseason runs featuring the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and others, UCLA’s campus has always been teeming with NBA stars in the summer. Green himself, who stands 6-foot-6, is also one of the most recognizable players in the league today. Whether you know him as an ex-Defensive Player of the Year and multi-time All-Star or as an annoying podcast host instead, Green is always at the forefront of the NBA discourse.

That makes the security guard’s failure to recognize Green here even more head-scratching. At least Green is not the only NBA player this has been happening to recently.