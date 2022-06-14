Draymond Green has warning for Celtics ahead of Game 6

Draymond Green had a warning for the Boston Celtics following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Green’s Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Warriors won despite Steph Curry failing to make a three-pointer in the game, which is the first time that has happened to the sharpshooter in a postseason game.

Green thinks that Curry will take the bad game personally and be on a mission in Game 6.

“He was 0-for-9 from 3. He’s gonna be livid going into Game 6. That’s exactly what we need,” Green said after Game 5 on Monday night.

A livid Curry who needs to avenge a 0-for-9 game from three-point range? Shoot, that’s a bad recipe for Boston in Game 6.

Who knows how many points Curry might have in Game 6. He scored 43 points in Game 4 and might be due for an even bigger performance on Thursday.