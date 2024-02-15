Drew Eubanks throws shade at Isaiah Stewart over punch

Drew Eubanks shed some light Wednesday on a pregame altercation he had with Isaiah Stewart.

A report emerged on Wednesday saying that Stewart had punched Eubanks in the back of Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. prior to the game between their respective teams.

Eubanks spoke with Phoenix Suns reporters prior to the game and confirmed the incident. The Suns big man claimed he was sucker punched by Stewart as he was entering the arena. Eubanks also said he would be playing in that night’s game because Stewart’s punch was “soft.”

Eubanks is good to go for tonight. He’s playing. “Soft punch.” — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 15, 2024

There’s nothing quite like taking a sucker punch at someone and being told the blow was “soft.”

While Eubanks is playing in the game, Stewart is out with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old Pistons center was suspended during the 2021-22 season over a wild altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He is likely looking at more discipline from the league over the latest incident.