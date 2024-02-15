 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 14, 2024

Drew Eubanks throws shade at Isaiah Stewart over punch

February 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Drew Eubanks dribbling the ball

Nov 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Eubanks shed some light Wednesday on a pregame altercation he had with Isaiah Stewart.

A report emerged on Wednesday saying that Stewart had punched Eubanks in the back of Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. prior to the game between their respective teams.

Eubanks spoke with Phoenix Suns reporters prior to the game and confirmed the incident. The Suns big man claimed he was sucker punched by Stewart as he was entering the arena. Eubanks also said he would be playing in that night’s game because Stewart’s punch was “soft.”

There’s nothing quite like taking a sucker punch at someone and being told the blow was “soft.”

While Eubanks is playing in the game, Stewart is out with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old Pistons center was suspended during the 2021-22 season over a wild altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. He is likely looking at more discipline from the league over the latest incident.

Article Tags

Drew EubanksIsaiah Stewart
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus