Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time.

Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during Sunday night’s game in Detroit. Stewart was left bleeding, and was so furious that he had to be held back from taking on James and virtually all of the Lakers (video here).

Stewart didn’t actually have much to say about the incident with James on Friday. The second-year center said it would be the last time he addressed it, added that he felt James’ shot was intentional, and said he would not let the incident define him.

Stewart on the LeBron incident: "This is going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. I didn't feel like it was an accident. My focus is on my team and playing basketball. I won't let that define who I am. What Detroit drafted me for is what will define who I am." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) November 26, 2021

For what it’s worth, James apparently wanted to apologize to Stewart after the game. It doesn’t sound like Stewart is all that eager to hear it.

Stewart seems to be developing a bit of a reputation in some circles. That will fade in time as long as he lets his play do the talking and doesn’t wind up involved in more altercations like this.