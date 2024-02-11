Duncan Robinson calls out Jaylen Brown for ‘dirty play’

Yet another chapter is being written in the bitter rivalry between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

The Heat and the Celtics met in Miami on Sunday for a game that the Celtics eventually won 110-106. In the fourth quarter, there was a heated incident between Heat forward Duncan Robinson and Celtics counterpart Jaylen Brown. While Brown was trying to get open to receive a pass on the right wing, he and Robinson got their arms tangled together. Out of apparent frustration, Brown yanked his arm forward, bringing Robinson to the ground as Robinson immediately grabbed his shoulder area in pain.

Here is the video of the incident (for which Brown received a flagrant foul).

Jaylen Brown was assessed a Flagrant 1 after taking down Duncan Robinson on this play. Agree with the call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/q3Ux5elXCg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Shortly thereafter, Robinson, who ultimately appeared to be OK, got into Brown’s face before teammates and officials separated them.

Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson still going back and forth 🍿pic.twitter.com/nqt3vUKLan https://t.co/eyhpGviJpb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

After the game, Robinson told reporters it was a “dirty play” from Brown.

“I just thought it was a dirty play to be honest with you,” said Robinson. “That’s how people miss entire seasons. Knock on wood, obviously. But those types of plays, you’ve seen before throughout the history of the NBA. Guys suffer really bad injuries from instances exactly like that. So I thought it was dangerous, unnecessary, excessive.”

“I thought it was a dirty play. That’s how people miss whole seasons.” — Duncan Robinson pic.twitter.com/QiJaDRklmr — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) February 11, 2024

The Heat also lost Josh Richardson to a shoulder injury and Terry Rozier to a knee injury earlier in Sunday’s game. That likely added to the frustration over Brown’s actions (which could have cost them Robinson as well).

Miami and Boston obviously have history, having met in three of the last four postseasons (with the Heat winning two of those battles). The Celtics are getting a bit of revenge this year however, having now swept all three games of their season series. When it comes to Brown specifically, he also did some taunting of the Heat during a previous head-to-head this season.