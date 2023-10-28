Jaylen Brown trolled Kyle Lowry during Celtics’ win over Heat

Jaylen Brown definitely let off some steam from last season’s Eastern Conference Finals on Friday.

Brown and the Boston Celtics defeated the rival Miami Heat at TD Garden by a 119-111 final. It was the first meeting between the two teams since last year’s playoffs (where the Heat eliminated the Celtics in seven games).

The multi-time All-Star Brown was especially potent on the offensive end for Boston, finishing with 27 points on three triples (including 12 points in a decisive fourth quarter for the Celtics). During one particular sequence in the fourth quarter, Brown got Heat guard Kyle Lowry isolated in the mid-post and committed a 7-on-7 crime. Brown easily scored the turnaround fallaway on Lowry and hit him with the “too small” gesture afterwards.

Way too little. pic.twitter.com/K5H40VUH4k — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) October 28, 2023

We have seen some NBA players choose ridiculous times to troll opponents with the popular “too small” gesture. But this certainly wasn’t one of them as the 6-foot-0 Lowry had zero chance there against the 6-foot-6 Brown.

Brown has a whole lot to prove to his many critics this season. But so far, so good as the Celtics are off to a 2-0 start with Brown averaging a cool 19-6-3 line in the early going.