Dwight Howard ready to dominate Rockets’ small lineup

Dwight Howard was very enthusiastic entering his Los Angeles Lakers’ Western Conference semifinals playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Howard posted a photo of himself on Instagram Thursday, along with a caption. The caption said: “Time to Eat,” along with two gorilla emojis.

The Rockets play a small lineup with no starter taller than Robert Covington at 6-foot-7. Howard is a traditional center at 6-foot-10, as is JaVale McGee, who is 7-feet tall. The Lakers started McGee in Game 1 of the series on Friday, though they rotated in some other smaller players too.

Howard may be ready to “eat” and dominate against his former team, but his opportunities to do so may be limited. The Rockets’ small approach often leads opponents to match them with a similar lineup.

There may also be another reason why Howard is eager to take it to Houston, and it could be due to personal history.