Dwight Howard got gift in bubble from Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers will be battling for Western Conference supremacy over the next couple of months, but that is not stopping Kawhi Leonard from showing some hospitality.

Lakers center Dwight Howard revealed in a post to his Instagram Story on Saturday that he had gotten a gift in the bubble from the Clippers star, specifically a package of some New Balance gear.

“Kawhi thanks for the gear bro,” Howard wrote in the caption.

Leonard has become the face of New Balance and was even spotted earlier this year representing the brand at a strip club. Howard, meanwhile, used to be an Adidas athlete before signing a deal with Chinese brand Peak in 2015. As of this season however, he is a sneaker free agent, so this might be a recruitment effort on Leonard’s part.

While there are rivalries between other members of the Lakers and Clippers, Leonard and Howard appear to be cool enough with each other, at least for the purposes of potential business opportunities.