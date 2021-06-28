 Skip to main content
Dwight Howard attended Eastern Conference finals after being eliminated

June 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dwight Howard Hawks

There was a surprising person in attendance for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Atlanta on Sunday night.

Dwight Howard was seen sitting in the front row for the playoff game between the Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

What’s odd is that Howard was attending a game for the team that eliminated his Philadelphia 76ers. But Howard is from Atlanta and was treating the fans well.

Howard, 35, averaged 7.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game for the Sixers this season. But his team lost in seven games to the Hawks in a tight series in the conference semis.

Some players tune out after their team is eliminated from the postseason. That wasn’t the case for Howard.

