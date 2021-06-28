Dwight Howard attended Eastern Conference finals after being eliminated

There was a surprising person in attendance for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Atlanta on Sunday night.

Dwight Howard was seen sitting in the front row for the playoff game between the Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Atlanta native, Dwight Howard of the 76ers, at the Hawks game tonight pic.twitter.com/rA4z35HDH1 — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) June 28, 2021

What’s odd is that Howard was attending a game for the team that eliminated his Philadelphia 76ers. But Howard is from Atlanta and was treating the fans well.

How many players in the NBA get bounced in a 7th game and then go watch the team that bounced 'em in the next round. Dwight Howard does pic.twitter.com/PMsm5rG0Iu — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) June 28, 2021

Howard, 35, averaged 7.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game for the Sixers this season. But his team lost in seven games to the Hawks in a tight series in the conference semis.

Some players tune out after their team is eliminated from the postseason. That wasn’t the case for Howard.