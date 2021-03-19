Dwight Howard was irked by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s celebration

One former Defensive Player of the Year has an issue with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday by a 109-105 final score. Late in overtime, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a jumper to cap a decisive 7-0 run and proceeded to emphatically sit down on the Sixers court.

Giannis sat down on the court in Philly after hitting the dagger pic.twitter.com/SYijCbIfyz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2021

Antetokounmpo flexed further by tweeting out a picture of the celebration after the game.

Sit back relax and enjoy the show pic.twitter.com/78uzz04JIG — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 18, 2021

Sixers center Dwight Howard expressed displeasure about Antetokounmpo’s antics. He even dropped a Steve Austin reference to emphasize his point.

“I wanted to go Stone Cold Stunner him, but I had already got one tech,” said Howard, per John Hughes of NBC Sports Philly. “He wants to have fun, but we will see these guys again.”

Antetokounmpo might have been going for a bit of overdue revenge here. After all, Sixers star Joel Embiid is known for similar capers and has even targeted the Bucks specifically in the past.

But Embiid is currently out with a knee injury, leaving Howard to play some extended minutes in his place. The Sixers face the Bucks two more times this season. They could foreseeably meet in the playoffs as well as two of the best teams currently in the Eastern Conference. You can bet that Howard is looking forward to getting another shot at them.