Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect.

Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

Dwight Howard announces he’s headed overseas to play in Taiwan for the Taoyuan Leopards. pic.twitter.com/DpikvhnXYm — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 8, 2022

“Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to touch down in Taiwan and can’t wait to start playing for the Taoyuan City Leopards,” Howard said in his message.

Howard played in 60 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.

Howard had been working hard and hoping for a shot with an NBA team but was not having any luck. As recently as a week ago, Howard was campaigning to join the Golden State Warriors.

Apparently Howard realized a gig in the NBA wasn’t going to happen at this time, so he buckled up and signed in Taiwan. The former 8-time All-Star turns 37 in a month.