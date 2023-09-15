 Skip to main content
Dwight Howard to reportedly meet with top Western Conference team

September 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Dwight Howard looking on

Jan 15, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) arrives at Toyota Center before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard is hoping for another opportunity in the NBA after spending a season overseas, and there is at least one team that is willing to give him a look.

Howard is scheduled to meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard, 37, signed with the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League last year and is still under contract with the team. While the competition obviously is a lot weaker than the NBA, Howard wasted no time putting up some incredible stats with his new team.

Howard was also still fairly productive during his last NBA season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while playing just 16.2 minutes per game.

Though the Warriors are not the one team that Howard recently mentioned wanting to join, the eight-time All-Star would likely welcome an opportunity to play for a perennial title contender.

