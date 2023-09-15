Dwight Howard to reportedly meet with top Western Conference team

Dwight Howard is hoping for another opportunity in the NBA after spending a season overseas, and there is at least one team that is willing to give him a look.

Howard is scheduled to meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2023

Howard, 37, signed with the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League last year and is still under contract with the team. While the competition obviously is a lot weaker than the NBA, Howard wasted no time putting up some incredible stats with his new team.

Howard was also still fairly productive during his last NBA season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while playing just 16.2 minutes per game.

Though the Warriors are not the one team that Howard recently mentioned wanting to join, the eight-time All-Star would likely welcome an opportunity to play for a perennial title contender.