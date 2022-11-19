Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see.

Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists, and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.

DWIGHT HOWARD attempted 10 THREES during his ridiculous debut in Taiwan 38 Points

14/32 Shooting

2/10 Threes

8/12 Free Throws

25 Rebounds

9 Assists

4 Blockspic.twitter.com/wJztp0RLoT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 19, 2022

Obviously, Howard is the most accomplished and well-known player in the league by some distance, and the level of competition is not exactly elite. The New Taipei team he faced had no players with NBA experience, for instance. That is still quite the line for any player, though, and he is probably on his way to fan favorite status.

Howard is probably going to put up huge numbers, but he will be making a good amount of money in doing so as well. That’s a pretty nice gig for him.