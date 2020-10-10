Video: Dwight Howard clobbered Jimmy Butler on this flagrant foul

Dwight Howard absolutely clobbered Jimmy Butler on a play in the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. that resulted in a flagrant 1 foul call on Friday night.

Midway through the third quarter, Butler went up for a putback on a missed Jae Crowder three-point attempt. Butler made the tip-in, but he was smacked across the head by Howard. Butler went down in pain and was grabbing his head.

Dwight Howard was called for a Flagrant 1 on this Jimmy Butler and-one putback. pic.twitter.com/7rJcVja6hT — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2020

Howard was called for a flagrant 1 foul on the play.

Butler was able to make the free throw after being fouled and was able to remain in the game despite the blow from Howard.

Butler has been a star for Miami. In Game 5, he achieved his second triple-double of the Finals.