 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 9, 2020

Video: Dwight Howard clobbered Jimmy Butler on this flagrant foul

October 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard absolutely clobbered Jimmy Butler on a play in the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. that resulted in a flagrant 1 foul call on Friday night.

Midway through the third quarter, Butler went up for a putback on a missed Jae Crowder three-point attempt. Butler made the tip-in, but he was smacked across the head by Howard. Butler went down in pain and was grabbing his head.

Howard was called for a flagrant 1 foul on the play.

Butler was able to make the free throw after being fouled and was able to remain in the game despite the blow from Howard.

Butler has been a star for Miami. In Game 5, he achieved his second triple-double of the Finals.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus