Dwyane Wade says financial adviser had to call him over money he lost playing cards with teammates

Those card games among teammates can become pretty costly.

Dwyane Wade gave an interview to Men’s Health and talked about financial matters for a “Men’s Wealth” clip. He shared his best purchases, worst purchases, and best money advice he has received. Wade says that the best advice he got was to get rid of all the cars he had purchased because those were just costing him money and depreciating in value. He says he went from 16 different cars to just one.

Asked about the worst money he’s blown, Wade talked about all the money he lost in card games with teammates.

“I’ve lost a lot of money gambling … when you play sports, it’s like a rite of passage that you have to play cards on the plane,” Wade said. “It’s like a team thing, it’s how we connect, how we bond. And I’ve lost a lot of money on the plane just trying to play with my teammates. There’s been times that I wanted out because I was losing so much money. Like my finance adviser called me and said ‘hey, this is something we need to talk about. Do you have a problem?’ So losing money by gambling, to me, is the worst way to lose money. I’m not into it. I’m so glad it’s over.”

It’s finally “over” for Wade because he retired as a player, but it sounds like card games are prevalent among NBA players and probably still posing debt issues for players. One player even faced a death threat over debt he racked up playing a dice game with some players. At least Wade has three championships to show for all the money he lost.

Wade also shared in the interview that providing homes for his parents and paying for education for his kids is the best money he’s spent.

Here’s the interview: