Dwyane Wade looking forward to renewed Jimmy Butler-TJ Warren beef in Orlando

The brouhaha between Jimmy Butler and TJ Warren seems like it happened years ago, but fortunately we could be getting a second helping in Orlando.

As part of the NBA’s seeding game schedule release for the planned restart of play in late July, it was revealed that the Miami Heat would play the Indiana Pacers twice in one week, bringing Butler and Warren back together. Retired Heat star Dwyane Wade took to Twitter Saturday to express his excitement.

In case you forgot, Butler and Warren got into an altercation when they last met in January, resulting in Warren being ejected. After the game, Butler called Warren “soft” and “trash,” saying that Warren could not guard him.

Wade, Butler’s close friend, former Chicago Bulls teammate, and successor as the star player of the Heat, will obviously be rooting for Butler in Round 2. The rest of us will be able to watch the beef unfold for ourselves as well when Miami and Indiana have their scheduled meetings on Aug. 10 and 14.