Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on Noah Lyles’ painted nails

Noah Lyles is the latest star athlete to get in on the fingernail painting trend, and NBA legend Dwyane Wade loved to see it.

Lyles captured his first Olympic gold medal on Sunday when he beat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by five-thousands of a second in the men’s 100m race in Paris. The 27-year-old had his nails painted for the occasion, and Wade was all about it.

“And he got his nails painted. Say something,” Wade wrote on X.

The finish of the 100m sprint was so close that NBC’s announcer totally botched the call and declared Thompson the winner (video here). It also reminded fans of a familiar movie.

If you are going to paint your nails like that, you had better be the fastest man alive. At least Lyles can now say that he is.