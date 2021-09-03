Dwyane Wade recruiting ex-Heat teammate for Jazz front office position?

Dwyane Wade may be trying to build the Miami Jazz in Utah.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Friday that former Miami Heat forward Shane Battier has been widely linked to the Utah Jazz as a potential candidate to join their front office. Fischer notes that the Heat great Wade, now Utah’s minority owner, is involved in the Jazz’s decision-making.

Wade and Battier were teammates in Miami for three seasons from 2012 to 2014. They made the NBA Finals in each of those years, taking home two championships. Battier has since been working in the Heat front office. He was hired in 2017 as their director of basketball development and analytics but left that position earlier this summer. Battier remains a Heat consultant for the time being.

Like Jazz coach Quin Snyder, Battier is also an alumni of Duke University. As for Wade, we know Heat personnel were disappointed that he became a part-owner of the Jazz rather than of their team. Hiring away Battier from their front office would probably sting even more.