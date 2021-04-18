Dwyane Wade to remain with TNT after purchasing stake in Jazz

Dwyane Wade announced this week that he has purchased a stake in the Utah Jazz, but the former NBA star is not giving up his career in television.

Wade will remain in his role as an analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. The three-time champion will be subject to the same rules and regulations as his colleagues, Shaquille O’Neal and Grant Hill, who also own stakes in NBA teams. Shaq is a minority owner with the Sacramento Kings and Hill is part of the Atlanta Hawks’ ownership group.

As long as he remains in TV, Wade will not be able to take part in basketball operations with the Jazz, including the recruitment of free agents.

Wade said he wants to take a hands-on role with the Jazz, so it will be interesting to see how he balances that with his TV responsibilities.