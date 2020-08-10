 Skip to main content
Dwyane Wade trolls LeBron James over bubble outfit

August 10, 2020
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James

Dwyane Wade could not help but respond to LeBron James’ supposed “Miami Drip.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star James showed up before Monday’s bubble game against the Denver Nuggets in an interesting open-chested fit.

Wade, James’ former Miami Heat teammate and good friend, was guesting on Monday’s NBA pregame show on TNT and poked fun at James’ outfit by showing up to the studio wearing one of his own. The retired star even put on some baby oil to suggest that James had done the same.

Both Wade and James, who won two championships in their four seasons together in Miami, have definitely made some unique fashion statements over their many years in the spotlight. Now we will have to wait and see if another of their old teammates decides to get in on the fun too.

