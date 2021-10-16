Dwyane Wade’s wife takes shot at Celtics

Gabrielle Union may have been a Clover in “Bring It On,” but she is no fan of the Boston Celtics.

Union, actress and wife of ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, dissed the Celtics this week in an interview on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. Union spoke on the Heat’s “Big Three” era of Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh and said that it was really Boston who started the whole “superteam” movement in the modern NBA.

“I was here for all of that s—,” Union said. “But I was also here for when KG [Kevin Garnett] and Paul [Pierce] and [Rajon] Rondo and Ray [Allen] all came together, even though they don’t want to admit it that they kicked that b—- off. There’s been superteams before. They just didn’t, it wasn’t in this era with this platform and with social media and sports talk radio 24/7.”

“It’s different, and how you look at it is different,” added Union. “And the whole, ‘Built, not bought,’ whatever. Boring is what it says to me. Okay, you built it. Did anyone come? No, your fans are leaving at f—— halftime. Cheerleaders can’t be bothered.”

Union has a good point in that the “Big Three” phrase was first coined in reference to Garnett, Pierce, and Allen, not James, Wade, and Bosh. The Heat’s “Big Three” assembled in response to the dominance in the Eastern Conference of the Celtics, who had already made two NBA Finals and won a championship in the prior three seasons.

While she may be biased as Wade’s wife, Union certainly knows her ball. This is not the first time she has given outspoken opinions on the game.

H/T Heat Nation

Photo: Feb 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat former player Dwyane Wade reacts during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports