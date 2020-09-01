 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 31, 2020

Dwyane Wade roasted over quality of his new tattoo

August 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade went most of his life and NBA career ink-free, but he has since embraced tattoos and gotten quite a few. He is even being roasted for the quality of his most recent piece.

Wade shared a photo on his Instagram account Thursday of a new tattoo on his forearm. The tattoo portrays Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech that was delivered in 1963.

The sentiment behind commemorating the famous speech is admirable, but Wade’s followers were not impressed by the quality of the tattoo.

For Wade’s sake, let’s hope the tattoo is a work in progress. Last year, the former Miami Heat star got a tattoo of his logo on his knee. That one at least looked better.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus