Dwyane Wade roasted over quality of his new tattoo

Dwyane Wade went most of his life and NBA career ink-free, but he has since embraced tattoos and gotten quite a few. He is even being roasted for the quality of his most recent piece.

Wade shared a photo on his Instagram account Thursday of a new tattoo on his forearm. The tattoo portrays Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech that was delivered in 1963.

The sentiment behind commemorating the famous speech is admirable, but Wade’s followers were not impressed by the quality of the tattoo.

Wade worth $100 Million and got a $100.00 tattoo. I hate it here https://t.co/INHaboLCpf pic.twitter.com/O5zIkDhUXi — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) August 28, 2020

D Wade has done a lot of crack head things over this past year but that tattoo takes the cake . — W. Jenkins (@skipgotit) August 29, 2020

Dwayne Wade couldn’t find a better tattoo artist? This is bad. Haha! https://t.co/hSpsCDjnsw — Bruce Gibson (@BruceJdub) August 28, 2020

Somebody said D. Wade MLK tattoo look like James Brown. Please come pick me up off the flo pic.twitter.com/87E8xDTQz3 — Los (@aphiace1) August 29, 2020

We need to jump whoever did Dwayne Wade's tattoo — Boob Gawd (@_Larry_Lov3) August 28, 2020

Dope tattoo idea…but your telling me DWAYNE WADE, couldn’t find a better tattoo artist? Little more detail or something? https://t.co/oyYy6v67Wm — Coach Dean (@Dean_Ferrezza15) August 28, 2020

For Wade’s sake, let’s hope the tattoo is a work in progress. Last year, the former Miami Heat star got a tattoo of his logo on his knee. That one at least looked better.