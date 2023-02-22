 Skip to main content
Report: 1 East team willing to offer Fred VanVleet ‘serious money’ this summer

February 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Fred VanVleet in a hoodie

Mar 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet may be about to secure an elite bag this offseason.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports said this week on his podcast that there is a belief the Orlando Magic are ready to talk “serious money” with VanVleet in the summer. VanVleet, currently with the Toronto Raptors, can become an unrestricted free agent by declining his player option for 2023-24.

The Magic are quietly building a strong young core but one that is heavier on frontcourt talent (like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr, and Bol Bol). While Orlando’s point guard rotation of Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony is at least passable, none of those players have really separated themselves from the pack.

VanVleet, 28, was an All-Star in 2022 and is an easy 20-point, six-assist guy every night (though he does lack some efficiency). He would be an excellent veteran fulcrum for a young Magic team but may also have the option of taking less money to join one particular powerhouse.

