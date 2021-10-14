Eastern Conference star thinks his team helped expose Ben Simmons, Sixers

For everyone who has enjoyed the Ben Simmons drama this offseason, one Eastern Conference star would say, “You’re welcome.”

Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins told reporters this week that he believes the Hawks helped expose Simmons and the Philadephia 76ers.

“I don’t think we’re the sole reason for what’s happening,” said Collins, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “But I feel like we shined a bright light on them and helped maybe expose or help show why Philly wasn’t doing what they were expected to do, which was get to the Finals, win championships and all of that good stuff.

“It definitely gives us fuel to our fire, and I feel like it does put a big target on our backs knowing that we took down a big dog,” Collins added. I know other teams are going to be coming for us and be prepared for us.”

Collins has a strong enough point. The Sixers likely would not be imploding right now if they had just gotten past the Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. Simmons’ decision to pass up a wide-open dunk in Game 7 of that series was also the powder keg that set off the entire drama in Philadelphia.

The sentiment here is probably a bit personal too. Collins, in particular, has some beef with one Sixers player. He also probably has not forgotten the time that Simmons spoke disrespectfully about the Hawks.

