Enes Kanter bloodied badly after taking elbow to eye

Enes Kanter went to the locker room with a badly bloodied eye after a collision before halftime of his team’s game on Thursday night.

Kanter was going up for a defensive rebound late in the second quarter of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He collided with teammate Robert Covington, who inadvertently elbowed him in the eye.

Robert Covington elbow to the eye of Enes Kanter.

Kanter was bleeding badly after being cut.

Enes Kanter looking like Rocky after a fight

Kanter had four points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game. The 28-year-old is averaging 11.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season.