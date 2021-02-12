 Skip to main content
Enes Kanter bloodied badly after taking elbow to eye

February 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Enes Kanter went to the locker room with a badly bloodied eye after a collision before halftime of his team’s game on Thursday night.

Kanter was going up for a defensive rebound late in the second quarter of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He collided with teammate Robert Covington, who inadvertently elbowed him in the eye.

Kanter was bleeding badly after being cut.

Kanter had four points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game. The 28-year-old is averaging 11.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season.

