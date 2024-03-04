Enes Kanter took shot at LeBron James after big accomplishment

Enes Kanter did not waste the opportunity to take a shot at LeBron James on Saturday night.

James scored 26 points in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-114 loss at home to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers veteran surpassed the 40,000 career points mark during the game, becoming the first player in the league history to achieve that mark.

Rather than praise him for the accomplishment, Kanter used the opportunity to take a dig at James.

“Integrity > 40,000 points,” Kanter wrote on X

After receiving some pushback, Kanter wrote a follow-up post.

“A lot of child slave sweat shop supporters in these comments… but please, do talk about social justice at your convenience…,” he added.

Kanter, a Turkey native who has since become a U.S. citizen, has become an activist in recent years. He legally changed his last name from Kanter to “Freedom,” and advocates for freedom. The former NBA center said a year and a half ago that he was being blackballed by the league over his criticism of China.

Kanter has called out James in the past over his stance on social and political issues. He believes James cozies up to oppressive government regimes such as the one in China, while criticizing the U.S. over its politics.

Kanter saw James’ accomplishment Saturday night as another chance to take a shot at the man he regards as a fake/opportunistic social justice warrior.