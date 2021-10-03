Enes Kanter calls out LeBron James over vaccine stance

Enes Kanter thinks that LeBron James fumbled the bag with his recent public statements on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Boston Celtics center Kanter called out James this week in an interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown. Kanter expressed disappointment that James referred to the vaccine as a personal choice instead of making a stronger public statement.

“You know, when I heard it, I was very disappointed and it is ridiculous,” said Kanter. “Obviously LeBron James, he’s one of the faces of the league. And he should be the first one to go out there and say, ‘Listen, everyone, I got the vaccine and I’m encouraging everyone, my community, everyone, basketball fans, non-basketball fans, all sport fans to go out, get this vaccine so we could save other lives.’

“So when I heard that, I just can’t believe it,” Kanter added. “But I hope he could educate himself about this vaccination and encourage other people around him.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star James said during Media Day that he was fully vaccinated but declined to use his platform to encourage others to do so as well. You can read James’ full comments on the issue here.

The four-time MVP also expressed support for Draymond Green’s recent stance that one’s vaccination status is a personal matter.

Public health considerations aside, Kanter and James are not exactly the best of friends either. The two have beefed in years past, so there are probably some deeper undertones at play here too.